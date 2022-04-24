Iga Swiatek claims fourth consecutive title at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Iga Swiatek claims fourth consecutive title at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 2:14 pm
Iga Swiatek won a 23rd match in a row to claim the title in Stuttgart (Silas Stein/dpa via AP)
Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka to claim her fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old has established herself as a dominant world number one over the past few weeks following Ashleigh Barty’s retirement and added the Stuttgart crown to her titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Swiatek dropped a set for the first time since Indian Wells against Liudmila Samsonova in the semi-finals on Saturday but the final was another story of domination as she brushed aside Sabalenka 6-2 6-2.

The opening set was tighter than the scoreline appeared but third seed Sabalenka struggled on serve, while Swiatek fought off moments of pressure before wrapping up victory in an hour and 24 minutes.

The former French Open champion, who will take home a Porsche as well as her prize money, has now won 23 matches in a row and will have a lead of more than 2,000 points in the rankings on Monday.

