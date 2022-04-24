Liverpool deal derby blow to Everton after Burnley boost top-flight survival bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool kept up the pressure in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton, who dropped into the relegation zone.

Substitute Divock Origi helped break the deadlock at Anfield just after the hour, combining with Mohamed Salah who crossed to the far post for defender Andy Robertson to head home.

Belgium international Origi then made sure of the points with five minutes left, nodding in from close range after Luis Diaz’s volley had come back across the penalty area.

Everton, who lost defender Ben Godfrey to injury in the warm-up, dropped into the bottom three as Frank Lampard’s men suffered another setback in their top-flight survival battle.

Burnley had earlier hauled themselves out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Wolves at Turf Moor.

Matej Vydra’s strike just after the hour proved enough to give under-23s boss Mike Jackson and his interim coaching staff back-to-back victories in a three-match unbeaten run since the departure of Sean Dyche.

The Clarets now sit 17th, two points ahead of Everton, but having played a match more.

Christian Pulisic’s last-minute goal helped Chelsea get back to winning ways as they saw off 10-man West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s men had lost their last three games, beaten 4-2 by Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The match looked to be heading for a goalless draw before the Blues were awarded a penalty, with Craig Dawson was sent off following a VAR review for hauling back Romelu Lukaku in the box.

Jorginho, though, saw his spot-kick saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Then just when time seemed up, second-half substitute Pulisic swept home Marcos Alonso’s low cross to snatch a much-needed victory in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse scored twice as his side fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brighton.

Southampton’s captain James Ward-Prowse produced another fine free-kick to help his side to a point at the Amex Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA)

An early close-range finish from Danny Welbeck and an own goal by Mohammed Salisu looked to have set the Seagulls on course for a first home win since Boxing Day.

However, Saints skipper Ward-Prowse curled home a fine free-kick just before the break and then levelled things up in the 54th minute.

Brighton substitute Pascal Gross saw a late effort disallowed for being marginally offside in the build-up as the points were shared.