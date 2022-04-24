Emmanuel Macron beats Marine Le Pen to win second term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Emmanuel Macron beats Marine Le Pen to win second term

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 7:14 pm Updated: April 24, 2022, 7:36 pm
Exit polls suggest Emmanuel Macron will win the presidential run-off (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
President Emmanuel Macron has won France’s presidential run-off, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a race that was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and saw a surge in French support for extremist ideas, according to exit polls.

If the projections are borne out by official results on Sunday, Mr Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

But he would face a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

Five years ago, Mr Macron won a sweeping victory to become France’s youngest president at 39.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has conceded defeat (Michel Euler/AP)
The margin is expected to be way smaller this time: Polling agencies Opinionway, Harris and Ifop projected that Macron would win between 57% and 58.5% percent of the vote, with Ms Le Pen getting between 41.5% and 43%.

Ms Le Pen later conceded defeat in the presidential run-off, handing victory to incumbent Mr Macron.

She said her unprecedented score in a presidential election represents “a shining victory in itself”.

“The ideas we represent are reaching summits,” she said.

