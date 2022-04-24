Emma Raducanu honoured for breakthrough year at Laureus World Sports Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Emma Raducanu honoured for breakthrough year at Laureus World Sports Awards

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 9:38 pm

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has won the Breakthrough of the Year award at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards, while teenage skateboard Olympic medallist Sky Brown received the Comeback of the Year award.

Last September, Raducanu, now 19, came through qualifying to win the US Open in New York, becoming the first British woman to lift a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

After receiving her prestigious Laureus award at a digital ceremony hosted from Seville, Raducanu said: “It has been a great year for me.

“Thank you to all the Laureus Academy Members for voting for me. I really want to congratulate all the other nominees too.”

Sky Brown with her Laureus comeback of the year award (Laureus/PA handout)

Brown, meanwhile, was also honoured after recovering from serious injury to go on and claim a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The teenager had suffered multiple skull fractures in a training fall in May 2020, but fought her way back to compete for at the Games and become Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist.

Britain’s Bethany Shriever received the World Action Sports Award, after becoming the first woman to win gold at both the BMX World Championships and the Olympics.

Elsewhere, Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah were named the Laureus World Sportsman and World Sportswoman of the Year.

Italy’s men’s football side were voted Team of the Year following their triumph over England in the European Championship final.

The Laureus World Sports Academy also made special presentations.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady was honoured with the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award, while Poland’s Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski received the Exceptional Achievement Award, having broken Gerd Muller’s long-standing Bundesliga scoring record.

Motor cycle racer Valentino Rossi was presented with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award, after retiring last November at the end of a 25-year career.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal