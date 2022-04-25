Election in France: What happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Election in France: What happens next?

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 11:19 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 2:05 pm
Emmanuel Macron celebrates with his supporters in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Emmanuel Macron celebrates with his supporters in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

After winning another five years in the French presidential palace, Emmanuel Macron intends to go back to work immediately on domestic and foreign policy – but he will soon face crucial parliamentary elections where he may struggle to keep his majority.

Here is a look at what comes next for Mr Macron and his leadership of France.

– Inauguration ceremony

The Constitutional Council will publish the presidential election’s official results on Wednesday. On the same day, Mr Macron will hold a Cabinet meeting.

Mr Macron will then need to set a date for the inauguration ceremony, which must be held by May 13, at the Elysee Palace.

Usually, 21 cannon shots are fired to mark the inauguration, though presidents Francois Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac both skipped that tradition for their re-elections in 1988 and 2002. Mr Macron is the only other leader of modern France to win a second term at the ballot box.

– Macron’s first moves

Like five years ago, Mr Macron plans to quickly head to Berlin, in line with the tradition providing that the newly elected president makes his first trip abroad to neighbouring Germany to celebrate the countries’ friendship after multiple wars.

Emmanuel Macron, left, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Emmanuel Macron, left, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (AP)

He will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine top of the agenda.

At some point, he may also travel to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a trip he said he would only do on condition that it would have “a useful impact”.

Mr Macron spoke to Mr Zelensky and Mr Scholz within hours of his victory.

On May 9, Mr Macron is expected to make a speech on Europe in Strasbourg, home to the EU parliament.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Mr Macron may travel to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

At home, he said one of his priorities will be to pass by summer a special law to support purchasing power amid the surge in food and energy prices driven by the conflict in Ukraine.

– Parliamentary elections

Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to submit his government’s resignation in the coming days. Mr Macron will then appoint a new caretaker government, but ministers will only be in place for a few weeks.

Nationwide parliamentary elections, scheduled in two rounds on June 12 and 19, will decide who controls a majority of the 577 seats at the National Assembly.

Emmanuel Macron celebrates with supporters in front of the Eiffel Tower
Emmanuel Macron celebrates with supporters in front of the Eiffel Tower (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

If Mr Macron’s party wins, he will name a new government accordingly and will be able to pass laws.

If another party gets a majority of seats, he will be forced to appoint a prime minister belonging to that new majority.

In such a situation, called “cohabitation” in France, the government would implement policies that diverge from Mr Macron’s project. The French president would have sway, however, over the country’s foreign policy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]