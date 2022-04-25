Harry Kane targets perfect run-in to clinch Tottenham a Champions League place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Harry Kane targets perfect run-in to clinch Tottenham a Champions League place

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 12:00 pm
Tottenham’s Harry Kane wants to secure a top-four spot (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham’s Harry Kane wants to secure a top-four spot (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane feels his side have to win all five of their remaining games to secure Champions League football next season.

Spurs lost ground in the top four race on a damaging Saturday, as Arsenal beat Manchester United to move into fourth and then they were unable to beat Brentford.

That 0-0 draw in west London came a week after they were beaten 1-0 at home to Brighton and they are now outsiders in a race they looked to be in control of.

Harry Kane and Tottenham drew a blank at Brentford
Harry Kane and Tottenham drew a blank at Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)

Crucially, they still have Arsenal to play at home and that looks like being decisive, with other games against Leicester, Liverpool, Burnley and Norwich.

Kane reckons 15 points could be needed if they are to get back into the top tier of European football.

“The last two especially, to only get one point from those two games is disappointing,” Kane said. “We’re running out of games in terms of dropping points.

“There are five games left and we feel like we are pretty much going to have to win all of them to get that spot. We are more than capable of doing that, we believe in that and that is what we’ll try and do.

“If we win the last five games we will be in the Champions League so that is how we’ve got to look at it. We know those five games will be difficult, we go to Liverpool away as well which will be very tough.

“As we’ve seen this season we have dropped points against teams where we were probably expected to win and so have the others around us.

“It is by all means not done yet. We have to stay focused and keep working hard. We have a little gap now to prepare and work and hopefully we can put in a good performance against Leicester.”

Spurs have done well to be in the race given the mess Antonio Conte inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo, but they looked to have a firm grip on a top-four spot until their past two results.

The England captain, who has gone five games without a goal, said: “I think whoever ends up in the Champions League deserves to be in the Champions League. That is the bottom line.

“It has been a long season and we’ve definitely had ups and downs this season. I think we’ve done great to put ourselves in this position we’re in now but it is about who can finish it off.

“That is the most important thing in football. Hopefully it is us, we will work as hard as we can to make sure it is us and get that Champions League spot.”

