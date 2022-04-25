Focus on Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final opponents Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Focus on Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final opponents Real Madrid

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 4:23 pm
Karim Benzema has been in devastating goalscoring form for Real Madrid this season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the decorated Spanish opponents that stand between Pep Guardiola’s men and a second-straight showpiece final.

Form

When Real were thrashed 4-0 by bitter rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu on March 20, Carlo Ancelotti’s men were staring down the barrel of a potentially-wretched end to the campaign. But then Madrid humbled Chelsea 3-1 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Los Blancos lost the second leg 3-2 after extra-time but progressed 5-4 on aggregate to tee up this last-four tussle with City. But Ancelotti’s men have won every other match since that heavy Barca reverse and are now set to stroll to the league title. Throw in a chance for a 14th Champions League crown and Madrid’s might is again on full show.

Players

Karim Benzema is the captain and goal machine around whom Madrid base everything this term. The 34-year-old has 39 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Real this term. Boss Ancelotti has likened the France hitman to a fine wine, only getting better with age. Benzema’s ability to lose defenders in the area and produce punishing headers from deep in the box proved a skill that Chelsea simply could not contain. Vinicius Junior’s form out wide has seen the Brazil international link up expertly with Benzema in Madrid’s best moments in recent weeks.

Manager

Venerated Italian coach Ancelotti is back in Madrid for his second spell with Real and appears to be binding a previously-disparate squad back together. Real took losing last term’s LaLiga title to city rivals Atletico as hard as any would expect and Ancelotti had his work cut out to sharpen up a talented but out-of-sorts group. That 4-0 loss to Barcelona could easily have proved the catalyst to a quick exit for the head coach, but the impending league title is a clear step in the right direction for Madrid.

