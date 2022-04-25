Turkish court hands civil rights activist Osman Kavala life sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News World

Turkish court hands civil rights activist Osman Kavala life sentence

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 7:15 pm
Osman Kavala (AP)
Osman Kavala (AP)

A Turkish court has sentenced prominent civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole, finding him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government in connection with the 2013 mass anti-government protests.

The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants, including 71-year-old architect Mucella Yapici, to 18 years in prison each for “aiding” the attempt.

It ordered that the activists, who were not in custody, be immediately arrested, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The verdict, which is likely to harm Turkey’s ties with Western nations, comes as Europe’s top human rights body, the Council of Europe, launched infringement procedures against Turkey for refusing to abide by a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which called for Mr Kavala’s release on grounds that his rights had been violated.

Mr Kavala, 64, has been jailed in Silivri prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, since he was detained in October 2017, accused of financing the protests.

He and other defendants denied all the accusations and are expected to appeal against the verdicts.

Human rights groups say Mr Kavala was prosecuted with flimsy evidence and that the case is politically motivated.

Supporters of Mr Kavala and the seven other defendants immediately protested over the verdicts on Monday, shouting slogans in support of the 2013 protests that morphed from a dispute over building a mall in an Istanbul park into wider demonstrations against the government of then-prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ozgur Ozel, an opposition legislator whose party frequently questions the independence of Turkey’s courts, accused the judiciary of allegedly meeting the wishes of Mr Erdogan, who is now president.

“Justice did not prevail here today — the will of the person who rules this country was carried out,” he told reporters outside the courthouse.

Mr Ozel also denounced the trial as an attempt by Mr Erdogan to “demonise the protests that were extremely peaceful and were staged out of environmental concerns”.

Asked for his final words in court on Monday, Mr Kavala said: “The aggravated life sentence demanded against me is an assassination that cannot be explained through legal reasons,” according to the Media and Law Studies Association group which has been monitoring the trial.

In his defence statements on Friday, Mr Kavala rejected the accusations once again, insisting that he had merely taken pastries and face masks to the protesters. He said allegations that he directed the protests are “not plausible”.

“The fact that I spent four-and-a-half years of my life in prison is an irreparable loss for me. My only consolation is the possibility that my experience will contribute to a better understanding of the grave problems of the judiciary,” Mr Kavala told the court by videoconference from Silivri.

Mr Kavala is the founder of a non-profit organisation, Anadolu Kultur, which focuses on cultural and artistic projects promoting peace and dialogue.

Mr Kavala was initially acquitted in February 2020 of charges that connected him with the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

As supporters awaited his release, Mr Kavala was rearrested on new charges linking him to Turkey’s 2016 coup attempt. The acquittal was later overturned and the case was merged with that relating to the coup attempt, which the Turkish government blames on the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The court on Monday acquitted Mr Kavala of charges linked to the coup attempt, saying there was insufficient evidence, Anadolu reported.

