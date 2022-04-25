Neil Robertson fires the 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Robertson fired the 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history in the 19th frame of his second round match against Jack Lisowski.

The Australian punched the air after pulling off the feat, which will net him a share of the £15,000 break prize with Graeme Dott, who scored a 147 in qualifying, as well as £40,000 for achieving it in the tournament’s final stages.

WHAT A MOMENT! It's a fifth career 147 for Neil Robertson! He becomes the eighth player to make a maximum at the Crucible.#ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/AxEECzkund — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 25, 2022

Play briefly stopped on the other table as Anthony McGill and Judd Trump crossed the divide to congratulate Robertson, who pulled level with Lisowski at 10-10 at the mid-session interval.