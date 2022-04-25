147 heaven – the World Championship’s maximum breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
147 heaven – the World Championship’s maximum breaks

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 8:54 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 9:20 pm
Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White have both produced World Championship maximums (PA)
Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White have both produced World Championship maximums (PA)

Neil Robertson’s 147 in the 19th frame of his second round match against Jack Lisowski was the 12th in World Championship history.

Here PA Media takes a look back at the previous maximum moments at the Crucible:

2022: Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski, second round
2020: John Higgins v Kurt Maflin, second round, lost 13-11
2012: Stephen Hendry v Stuart Bingham, first round, won 10-4

Snooker – Betfred.com World Snooker Championships – Day Twelve – The Crucible Theatre
Stephen Hendry has fired three 147s at the Crucible (Anna Gowthorpe/PA Archive)

2009: Stephen Hendry v Shaun Murphy, quarter-final, lost 13-11
2008: Ali Carter v Peter Ebdon, quarter-final, won 13-9
2008: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams, second round, won 13-7
2005: Mark Williams v Robert Milkins first round, won 10-1

Snooker O’Sullivan celebration/147
Ronnie O’Sullivan took five minutes and eight seconds to make a 147 (PA Media)

2003: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Marco Fu, first round, lost 10-6
1997: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mick Price, first round, won 10-6
1995: Stephen Hendry v Jimmy White, semi-final, won 16-12
1992: Jimmy White v Tony Drago, first round, won 10-4
1983: Cliff Thorburn v Terry Griffiths, second round, won 13-12

