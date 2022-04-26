St Andrews set to attract record crowd of 290,000 for 150th Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

St Andrews set to attract record crowd of 290,000 for 150th Open Championship

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 10:13 am
The previous attendance record for the Open was 239,000, set when Tiger Woods won at St Andrews in 2000 (Ben Curtis/PA)
The previous attendance record for the Open was 239,000, set when Tiger Woods won at St Andrews in 2000 (Ben Curtis/PA)

The 150th Open Championship is set to attract a record crowd of 290,000 to St Andrews, tournament organisers have announced.

More than 1.3million applications for tickets were received by the R&A, resulting in the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued to spectators.

The previous record attendance saw 239,000 fans witness Tiger Woods lift the Claret Jug for the first time at St Andrews in 2000.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “The 150th Open at St Andrews is going to be a momentous occasion for golf and this is clearly reflected in the extraordinary demand among fans to be part of this historic playing of the Championship.

“We very much appreciate their passion and enthusiasm for The Open and are delighted that we will set a new attendance record that far exceeds the previous best set in 2000.”

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Open Championship is a brilliant opportunity to showcase Scotland as the home of golf on a global stage, in a historic year for the sport – with five major tournaments being hosted across five weeks this summer.

Open golf scoreboard
The historic scoreboard at St Andrews after Tiger Woods’ score of 19 under par beat Nick Faldo’s previous record of 18 under par at the course in 1990 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“The news that this will be the largest Championship ever staged is a phenomenal feat and reminds us of the enduring appeal of golf.

“The event, which will welcome visitors from across the world to Scotland, will also have an extremely positive impact on our economy, businesses and tourism industry.”

According to an independent forecast by the Sport Industry Research Centre (SIRC) at Sheffield Hallam University, the 150th Open is expected to generate around £200million in total economic benefit to Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal