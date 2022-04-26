‘Constantly depressing’: Ukrainian town watches war close in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

‘Constantly depressing’: Ukrainian town watches war close in

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 11:07 am
Andriy Cheremushkin carries cans with water in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Andriy Cheremushkin carries cans with water in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

War has again drawn near to Toretsk in eastern Ukraine.

Even the sudden crackling of a plastic water bottle puts residents on edge.

“Anything that is happening, any noise, if our neighbours bang the door, a metal door, you are shocked,” said resident Andriy Cheromushkin.

“You feel so helpless.”

A man hauls a bicycle with a part of a tree branch in front of a coal mine in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine
A man pushes a bicycle with part of a tree branch in front of a coal mine in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Half of the more than 32,000 residents have fled.

Many who remain lack money and basic resources.

Depression is growing, along with anger.

“I collect rainwater. Yes, and I do the dishes with this rainwater. I cook the food for my dog with this water. I clean the floors with this water. I do the washing with this water. Clean the house with it. Is it normal? It is the 21st century. The nuclear power century!” said resident Irina Anatolievna.

She waited in a long line with other exhausted residents on Monday for water distribution now that running water has disappeared.

As people walked away with bottles, they passed monuments to the First World War and Second World War.

Local residents stand in line to receive drinking water at a distribution centre in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine
Local residents stand in line to receive drinking water at a distribution centre in Toretsk (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Before Russia’s invasion, conflict last gripped Toretsk in 2014, when it was captured by pro-Russian separatists.

Ukrainian forces retook it later that year.

Now the mining town is just a few kilometres from the separatist-controlled part of the Donetsk region.

Not so far away, Ukrainian forces are trying to stop the advance of Russian ones.

The explosions and sounds of artillery are loud, residents said.

But it is not so easy to leave. Some are elderly. Some have small children.

Tatiana and Andriy Cheremushkin in their house in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine
Tatiana and Andriy Cheromushkin in their house in Toretsk (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Some, like Mr Cheromushkin, have no job.

“You don’t know what will happen tomorrow, let alone the next minute,” Mr Cheromushkin said.

His wife, Tatiana, called the situation “constantly depressing”.

It is also a constant source of worry for Vasyl Chynchyk, the head of civil and military administration of Toretsk.

“The enemy is cunning. The enemy doesn’t care about infrastructure, doesn’t care about civilians,” he said.

“The enemy acts deliberately, using intimidation, conducting mass shelling.”

The most important task now is evacuating residents while the town is more or less calm, he said.

A child jumps over a puddle in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine
A child jumps over a puddle in Toretsk (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

But evacuation takes energy, and Tatiana says she has none left.

“I want to believe that it will come to an end soon,” she said. “They will come to some kind of an agreement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal