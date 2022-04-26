See you in Madrid – Fit-again Rafael Nadal ready to return in Spanish capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
See you in Madrid – Fit-again Rafael Nadal ready to return in Spanish capital

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 3:49 pm
Rafael Nadal will return to action in Madrid after six weeks out (John Walton/PA)
Rafael Nadal will make his return from six weeks out with a fractured rib at next week’s Madrid Open.

The Australian Open champion announced after seeing his 20-match winning streak to start the season end with defeat by Taylor Fritz in the final of Indian Wells last month that he had suffered a stress fracture and would be sidelined for between four and six weeks.

The 35-year-old has already missed two of his most successful tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona but will return to match action in the Spanish capital as he builds up to the French Open.

Writing on social media, Nadal said: “Despite arriving just before and preparation being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few. To try to do it in the best possible way. See you in Madrid.”

The Madrid Open has been Nadal’s least successful major clay tournament, although he has won it five times, most recently in 2017.

He will then head to the Italian Open in Rome, where he is the defending champion, before trying to reclaim the trophy at Roland Garros and win a 14th title.

