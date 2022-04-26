Kidnapped California baby found and three suspects detained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kidnapped California baby found and three suspects detained

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 5:29 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 6:31 pm
Three-month-old Brandon Cuellar (San Jose Police Department via AP)
A three-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home has been found and three suspects were detained, police said.

The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter, without saying where the boy was located.

The announcement came shortly after police told reporters that a woman had been detained as “a person of interest” in the case after what authorities called inconsistencies in her statements to police about the kidnapping.

Authorities then said that three suspects overall were detained but did not disclose whether the woman was among the suspects.

The child was taken Monday from his apartment in San Jose by a man, who entered the home and was seen on video walking away with the baby in a carrier.

The woman taken into custody, who has not been identified, was with the child’s grandmother before the child was abducted Monday by an unknown man, San Jose Police spokesman Sgt Christian Camarillo told reporters.

“This was a person who was with the grandmother yesterday when they went shopping, she was present at the apartment complex when this happened,” he said.

“There have been some inconsistencies with what she has told us. Obviously, drawing our attention to what she knows about this.”

Police released a video showing the man walking down the sidewalk holding the baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognise this suspect,” police initially tweeted.

Mr Camarillo told reporters that the kidnapping was reported by the baby’s grandmother.

“According to the grandmother, she came home to this apartment…. She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries,” Mr Camarillo said. “In that short amount of time someone entered the apartment … and left with the baby.”

Mr Camarillo said the baby’s mother was at work when the abduction happened.

