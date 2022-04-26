Titane actor Vincent Lindon to lead Cannes jury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Titane actor Vincent Lindon to lead Cannes jury

By Press Association
April 26, 2022
Vincent Lindon (Yui Mok/PA)
Vincent Lindon (Yui Mok/PA)

A year after starring in the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Titane, French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the jury deciding the top prize at this year’s festival.

The Cannes Film Festival announced on Tuesday that Lindon will be jury president at next month’s festival in the south of France.

Lindon won best actor at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in The Measure Of A Man and received plaudits at the 2021 edition for his performance in Julia Ducournau’s body horror thriller Palme-winning Titane.

The other jury members are: Rebecca Hall, the British actor and filmmaker; India star Deepika Padukone; Swedish actor Noomi Rapace; Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca; the Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi; French director Ladj Ly; American filmmaker Jeff Nichols; and Norwegian director Joachim Trier, whose The Worst Person In The World was also a prize winner at last year’s Cannes.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival begins May 17 and culminates with presentation of the Palme d’Or on May 28.

