Titane actor Vincent Lindon to lead Cannes jury

A year after starring in the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Titane, French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the jury deciding the top prize at this year’s festival.

The Cannes Film Festival announced on Tuesday that Lindon will be jury president at next month’s festival in the south of France.

French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75th Festival de Cannes! Along with his eight jury members, he will reward one of the 21 films in Competition with the Palme d'or, on Saturday May 28, during the Closing Ceremony. #Cannes2022 ► https://t.co/8CTJtGOIQ6 pic.twitter.com/U6bdPGq1Xy — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 26, 2022

Lindon won best actor at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in The Measure Of A Man and received plaudits at the 2021 edition for his performance in Julia Ducournau’s body horror thriller Palme-winning Titane.

The other jury members are: Rebecca Hall, the British actor and filmmaker; India star Deepika Padukone; Swedish actor Noomi Rapace; Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca; the Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi; French director Ladj Ly; American filmmaker Jeff Nichols; and Norwegian director Joachim Trier, whose The Worst Person In The World was also a prize winner at last year’s Cannes.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival begins May 17 and culminates with presentation of the Palme d’Or on May 28.