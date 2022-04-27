Producer of Avatar 2 unveils teaser trailer and sequel release date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Producer of Avatar 2 unveils teaser trailer and sequel release date

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 11:16 pm
Producer of Avatar 2 unveils teaser and release date of sequel (Yui Mok/PA)
Producer of Avatar 2 unveils teaser and release date of sequel (Yui Mok/PA)

Academy-award winning producer Jon Landau has unveiled a 3D teaser of the much-anticipated Avatar sequel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The long-gestating continuation to James Cameron’s 2009 fantasy film about Na’vi natives of Pandora, which remains the highest grossing film of all time, will air on December 16.

The film titled Avatar: The Way Of Water will see the return of Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, and Na’vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana, and the story of their family.

The sci-fi action adventure film will also see the return of Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang who plays Colonel Miles Quaritch.

The sequel will feature Cameron and Landau’s Titanic star Kate Winslet who joins the cast.

Set more than a decade after the first film, Avatar 2 will follow the Sully family documenting the battles they fight and the tragedies they endure to keep each other safe.

Avatar DVD Launch – London
Stephen Lang at the exclusive launch of Avatar on DVD (PA)

The 3D teaser trailer, which was screened for the first time on Wednesday during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, will debut in cinemas on May 5.

20th Century Studios announced it will be re-releasing Avatar on September 23 ahead of the sequel’s release on December 16.

