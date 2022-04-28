Judd Trump must fend off snooker’s old guard to win the World Championship By Press Association April 28, 2022, 11:55 am Mark Williams is one of three veterans into the last four (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It is the first time since 1999 that Mark Williams, Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins, all of whom turned professional in 1992, have reached the last four of the World Championship in the same year. Between them, they boast 13 world titles, 36 ‘triple crowns’ – comprising the World and UK Championships and the Masters title – and a total of 93 career ranking crowns. Judd Trump, who came on strong in his last-eight clash with Stuart Bingham, is the man charged with preventing the veterans strengthening their hold on the famous trophy. Mark Williams v Judd Trump (PA Graphics) MARK WILLIAMS v JUDD TRUMP47 AGE 321992 TURNED PRO 2005 48 WORLD RANKING 43 WORLD TITLES 17 ‘TRIPLE CROWN’ TITLES 324 RANKING TITLES 23 Ronnie O’Sullivan v John Higgins (PA Graphics) RONNIE O’SULLIVAN v JOHN HIGGINS46 AGE 461992 TURNED PRO 19921 WORLD RANKING 66 WORLD TITLES 420 ‘TRIPLE CROWN’ TITLES 938 RANKING TITLES 31 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Class of 92 – John Higgins, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams reach last four Ronnie O’Sullivan dismisses ‘superstar’ tag after cruising into last four Ronnie O’Sullivan builds commanding lead over Stephen Maguire at the Crucible 147 heaven – the World Championship’s maximum breaks