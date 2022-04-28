Family of Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett receives new death threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News World

Family of Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett receives new death threat

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 2:29 pm
Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Israel's prime minister Naftali Bennett (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The family of Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has received a death threat and bullet in the post for the second time this week, police said.

Israeli media say the target of the threats was Mr Bennett’s 17-year-old son.

In a nationwide speech marking Israel’s Holocaust memorial day, Mr Bennett lamented the deep polarisation in Israeli society as he warned his citizens against letting internal divisions tear society apart.

“My brothers and sisters, we cannot, we simply cannot allow the same dangerous gene of factionalism dismantle Israel from within,” Mr Bennett said in Wednesday night’s ceremony, broadcast on national TV.

Mr Bennett’s speech, coming on one of Israel’s most solemn days of the year, came in a deeply personal context.

Just a day earlier, his family received a letter with a live bullet and a death threat.

Israeli authorities tightened security around the premier and his family and were investigating.

Naftali Bennett at the Cop26 meeting (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Naftali Bennett at the Cop26 meeting (Adrian Dennis/PA)

That prompted his son oldest son Yoni to write on Instagram how upsetting the episode had been.

“It’s just sad to see that real people write such horrible things,” he said.

“To think that he lives and breathes like me but has a brain that was created by the devil is crazy.”

Israeli media said Yoni, who is 17, was the target of Thursday’s threats.

Mr Bennett leads a narrow coalition that recently lost its parliamentary majority.

His government is made up of eight parties that have little in common beyond their shared animosity to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Mr Netanyahu, now the opposition leader, has worked hard to deepen divisions within the coalition.

Mr Bennett’s government was formed after four inconclusive elections, underscoring the fissures in society over key issues, including the conflict with the Palestinians and relations between religious and secular Jews.

