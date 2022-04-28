Mauricio Pochettino says he and Kylian Mbappe will be at PSG next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Mauricio Pochettino says he and Kylian Mbappe will be at PSG next season

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 2:45 pm
Mauricio Pochettino has said that both he and Kylian Mbappe will “100 per cent” be at PSG next season (Tim Goode/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino has said that both he and Kylian Mbappe will “100 per cent” be at PSG next season (Tim Goode/PA)

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that both he and Kylian Mbappe will “100 per cent” be at the club next season.

Pochettino’s future has been under speculation ever since the French side crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage and winning the Ligue 1 title last weekend has not stopped talk about his position.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been strongly linked with taking over from the Argentinian at Parc Des Princes in the French media this week.

France international Mbappe is out of contract in the summer and talk of a move to Real Madrid has been running all season.

Pochettino, however, said that as things stand he expects both men to be in Paris next season.

Asked in a press conference what the likelihood of him and Mbappe being at the club next term was, he replied: “100 per cent in both cases.”

Pochettino, who was overlooked for the Manchester United job, later added: “That is how I feel today. That is what I can say to you today. I can’t say anything else. That is how I feel right now.

“This is football and we never know what might happen. But I have to answer the question based on how I feel today. And that is what I have done.”

Pochettino revealed there have been no formal talks about his future with the PSG hierarchy.

“There haven’t been any concrete talks, beyond what is normal in terms of our plans and what we have been doing so far,” he said.

“We have a natural relationship. We communicate depending on the circumstances at the time.

“But the relationship and communication are good. We keep working hard, not just bearing in mind the present, but also with the responsibility in this job which is to think about the future. So that is what we are doing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal