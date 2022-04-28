Poland’s president denounces Russian war in Ukraine at Holocaust event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Poland’s president denounces Russian war in Ukraine at Holocaust event

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 5:17 pm
Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March Of The Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Polish President Andrzej Duda denounced Russia’s war against Ukraine as he joined Holocaust survivors and people from around the world at an annual observance at the former site of Auschwitz.

“We are here to show that every nation has a sacred right to life, has a sacred right to cultivate its traditions, has a sacred right to develop,” he said.

Mr Duda joined more than 2,000 young Israelis and others who joined the March Of The Living, a commemoration taking place on Israel’s national Holocaust memorial day that pays tribute to the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

The route begins under the Auschwitz gate with the notorious slogan Arbeit Macht Frei (German for “work will set you free”) and leads to Birkenau, the largest site of mass extermination during Germany’s occupation of Poland and other parts of Europe during the Second World War.

A woman holds a Ukrainian flag at the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp in Oswiecim, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
This year’s march, the first after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, also included delegations from Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Duda, walking as Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg held him by the arm, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Death Wall in Auschwitz, where prisoners were shot to death.

Later, during a ceremony at Birkenau, Mr Duda spoke out against war, antisemitism and other forms of hatred, and paid tribute to Jewish victims of the Holocaust as well as the other victims of Nazi Germany, including Poles, Roma and Russians.

“We come here to show that while during the Second World War, Nazi Germany managed to wipe my country off the map, wipe it out and murder Poles, including Polish Jews, we will never again allow something like this to happen,” he said.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, centre left, and Auschwitz survivor from US Edward Mosberg, centre right, attend the March Of The Living annual observance (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

“We are also here to show that there is absolutely no consent to the attempt to take freedom and kill the Ukrainian nation with impunity, as is happening today in the occupied territories of Ukraine,” he said.

More than 1.1 million people were murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen in Auschwitz.

Most who were killed were Jews, but the victims also included Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and others.

In all, about six million European Jews died during the Holocaust. When the Soviets liberated the camp, they found about 7,000 survivors.

