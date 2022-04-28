Italian woman, 90, gets birthday cake 77 years after it was taken by liberators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Italian woman, 90, gets birthday cake 77 years after it was taken by liberators

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 5:43 pm
Soldiers from US Army Garrison Italy return a birthday cake to Meri Mion, centre, in Vicenza, northern Italy (Laura Krieder/US Army/AP)
The US Army toasted an Italian woman with a birthday cake to replace the one that US soldiers ate as they entered her hometown during one of the final battles of the Second World War.

Meri Mion, who turns 90 on Friday, wiped away tears as she was presented with the cake during a ceremony in Vicenza, northwest of Venice.

The event marked the anniversary of the day the 88th Infantry Division fought its way into the city on April 28 1945.

According to the US Army, Ms Mion spent that night with her mother hiding in the attic of their farm in the nearby village of San Pietro in Gu.

Retreating German soldiers had fired on the house, but when Ms Mion awoke on the morning of her 13th birthday, US soldiers were nearby.

In a statement, the US Army Garrison Italy said Ms Mion’s mother baked her a birthday cake and left it on the windowsill to cool.

But it disappeared, apparently taken by hungry US soldiers who had already been feted by grateful Italians with wine and bread as they entered Vicenza along its main thoroughfare.

Ms Mion seemed genuinely surprised that US soldiers had returned the cake 77 years later.

She marvelled “mamma mia” and “grazie” as a small crowd featuring US commanders and Italian officials sang “Happy Birthday”.

“Tomorrow, we will eat that dessert, with all my family remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget,” Ms Mion said, according to the US Army.

