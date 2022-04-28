US House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News World

US House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 9:39 pm
(AP)
(AP)

The US House has given final passage to legislation that streamlines a World War Two-era military lend-lease programme to provide Ukraine with American equipment to fight the Russian invasion.

The measure, which passed by an overwhelming 417-10 vote, now goes to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks of New York said with unified support from the US Congress, “Ukraine will win”.

The bill is the latest from Congress, which is steadily churning out resolutions and resources to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and help the country and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, fight back.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday it will seek another 30 billion dollars from Congress in military and humanitarian aid, on top of the nearly 14 billion dollars Congress approved last month to help Ukraine fight the war.

Months in the making, the bipartisan bill was first introduced in January as part of the US’s posture of deterrence to warn off Mr Putin’s aggression towards Ukraine.

The measure would update the 1941 legislation Franklin D Roosevelt signed into law to help allies fight Nazi Germany.

At the time, the then-US president ushered the Lend-Lease Act through Congress, responding to British prime minister Winston Churchill’s appeal for aid, even as America initially remained neutral in the war, according to the US National Archives.

Mr Biden is expected to sign the bill into law, giving the administration greater leeway to send military equipment to Ukraine and neighbouring allies in Eastern Europe.

“It is a real moment in history that we are back on this House floor supporting lend-lease,” said Rep French Hill.

The congressman said he hoped the “Churchillian idea” would end delays in shipping aid to Ukraine, much the way the original law sped help to Britain fighting Adolf Hitler’s Germany in World War Two.

“Today we find ourselves in a very similar situation with Putin systematically bombing and shelling the peaceful villages and cities of Ukraine,” he said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi also gave nod to the moment, saying the war is a battle between democracy and autocracy, and echoed Mr Roosevelt’s call on Americans to provide the fuel to keep light of democracy burning.

“Our task today remains the same,” she said. “The Ukrainian people are making the fight for all of us.”

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly pleaded for more military equipment from the US and allies, on top of the Stinger and Javelin missile systems, lethal drones and other weaponry that has already been flowing to the region.

The Ukrainian military and its citizens are engaged in a brutal street-level fight to save their country, as Russia bombards cities and villages in Mr Putin’s quest to take control of the nation and make it part of Russia.

Politicians in both parties, Republicans and Democrats, have argued that the US is not moving swiftly enough to help the Ukrainians.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Countless members of Congress have trekked to the region to see first-hand the devastation, meet with their counterparts in Ukraine and do what they can to offer help with resettling the flood of more than five million refugees.

The measure approved by the US Congress would update the 1941 law specifically for the Ukrainian conflict, lifting some reimbursement requirements and allowing military equipment to be lent or leased for more than five years.

While the updated legislation had backing from both parties in the House and Senate, it stalled in Congress along with other Ukraine-focused bills.

Democratic lawmakers tended to defer to the president of their party to take the lead on foreign policy, especially as Biden worked to build support from allies abroad.

