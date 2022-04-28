James Corden announces departure from The Late Late Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Entertainment TV & Film

James Corden announces departure from The Late Late Show

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:15 am
James Corden will be giving up his hosting duties on The Late Late Show in 2023, it has been announced (Steve Parsons/PA)
James Corden will be giving up his hosting duties on The Late Late Show in 2023, it has been announced (Steve Parsons/PA)

James Corden will be giving up his hosting duties on The Late Late Show in 2023.

The host said the decision had been “really hard” but he was “immensely proud” of the programme, which he has hosted since March 2015.

Corden has reportedly extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

James Corden with Jamie Redknapp
James Corden, pictured with Jamie Redknapp, said he had been thinking about leaving the programme ‘for a long time’ (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” he told US publication Deadline.

“I’m thrilled to be extending.

“I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on.

“I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Corden has reportedly extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

Despite his status as a British host of a US late night show, Corden has enjoyed success with the programme featuring scores of celebrity guests and special segments.

His popular Carpool Karaoke series, in which he drives to work with different musicians, singing their back catalogue over the radio and discussing their careers, has included Adele, Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

George Cheeks, president and Chief Executive of CBS, told Variety: “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

