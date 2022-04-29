James Corden vows to ‘go out with a bang’ when he leaves The Late Late Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Corden has promised to “go out with a bang” as he announced he will depart The Late Late Show next year.

Revealing the news personally during the latest episode of the US talk-show, he said the programme had “changed my life” and promised there would be “lots of tears” when his tenure came to an end.

Corden has extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

“Seven and half years ago I started hosting this show and there’s no other way to put it, it has changed my life,” he said.

After an incredible run, James announces that he will bid farewell to The Late Late Show in 2023. pic.twitter.com/k9KtKNmv5Q — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2022

“I love it, I love all the people that work here, I am so proud of what we’ve achieved, it’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams.

“When I started this journey it was always going to be just that, a journey, an adventure.

“I never saw as it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what’s out there.”

Despite his status as a British host of a US late night show, Corden has enjoyed immense success with the programme which features scores of celebrity guests and special segments.

His popular Carpool Karaoke series, in which he drives to work with different musicians, singing their back catalogue over the radio and discussing their careers, has included Adele, Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

He promised viewers that his final 12 months would be full of fan favourites and “other surprises” which would be “a blast”.

“We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had … we are going to go out with a bang,” he said.

James Corden, pictured with Jamie Redknapp, said he had been thinking about leaving the programme ‘for a long time’ (Nick Potts/PA)

“There’s going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises and there will be tears, there will be so many tears.”

He added: “This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I’ve never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once.

“The fact that you watch this … all over the world … is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show.

“Here’s to the next twelve months and it’s going to be a blast, I promise you that.”

Corden took over as presenter of The Late Late Show in 2015 from Scottish-born comedian Craig Ferguson, who spent 10 years as host.

Corden has reportedly extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

His first episode, which aired in March of that year, featured Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks as a special guest.

George Cheeks, president and Chief Executive of CBS, told Variety: “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”