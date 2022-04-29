Ralf Rangnick appointed Austria boss but will continue Man Utd consultancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News World

Ralf Rangnick appointed Austria boss but will continue Man Utd consultancy

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:31 pm
Ralf Rangnick will become Austria manager this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralf Rangnick will become Austria manager this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will become Austria’s national team manager at the end of the season.

The German was placed in charge of the Old Trafford giants for the remainder of the 2021-22 season following the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag will come in as permanent United successor this summer, when it has been confirmed Rangnick will become manager of Austria.

But the 63-year-old will continue to work with the Red Devils in the advisory role agreed when he took interim charge.

“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United,” Rangnick said.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.”

Rangnick will start his two-year consultancy at the end of the season alongside his new position with Austria.

Holding parallel roles was always an option as part of United’s agreement with the German, who the PA news agency understands has been supported by the club throughout the interview process.

Rangnick, who will be assisted by Lars Kornetka with the national team, has been handed an initial two-year deal that will automatically be extended by a further two years if Austria qualify for Euro 2024.

“It’s an honour for me to take on the role of team boss,” Rangnick said.

“I’m particularly excited about the prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success.”

Austrian Football Association sporting director Peter Schottel was delighted to have struck an agreement with Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick oversaw Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday
Ralf Rangnick oversaw Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“After a very well-founded and intensive process, we were able to win Ralf Rangnick, an absolute top man with a great international reputation as team boss,” he said.

“That makes me very proud and I’m really looking forward to working together.”

The Austrian FA had denied meeting Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy earlier this month.

Rangnick oversaw United’s 1-1 home draw against Chelsea on Thursday evening. The side are sixth and all but sure to miss out on Champions League qualification.

