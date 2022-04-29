Ukraine to face Borussia Monchengladbach in May friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ukraine to face Borussia Monchengladbach in May friendly

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 1:01 pm
Ukraine are set to return to action with a May 11 friendly in Germany ahead of their World Cup play-off against Scotland (Nick Potts/PA)
Ukraine’s first fixture since the country was invaded by Russia has been announced, with a friendly in Germany serving as preparation for their World Cup play-off against Scotland.

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach will host Ukraine on May 11 with all profits from the game donated to charitable causes for the Ukrainian people.

Chief executive Stephan Schippers told the club website: “We’re very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game, and hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium and make a donation to a good cause by buying a ticket to the match.

“All Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game.”

Ukraine have not played since a 2-0 win away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in November secured their place in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

Their play-off semi-final against Scotland had been due to take place on March 24.

But the tie was delayed for over two months after Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24.

Scotland will host Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 1.

The winners will play Wales in Cardiff four days later to decide the final European place at the World Cup in Qatar.

