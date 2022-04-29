African leaders join mourners at funeral of former Kenyan president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
African leaders join mourners at funeral of former Kenyan president

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 1:13 pm
A military honour guard walks with the coffin of Kenya’s former president Mwai Kibaki (Brian Inganga/AP)
Kenyans paid their last respects to former president Mwai Kibaki in a state funeral service attended by African leaders.

Mr Kibaki, whose death was announced last Friday, has been praised by Kenya’s current leaders as a respected statesman.

He was 90.

Authorities declared Friday a public holiday in honour of Mr Kibaki, who served two terms as president from 2002 to 2013.

The presidents of Kenya, South Africa and South Sudan are among the dignitaries attending the state funeral in the capital, Nairobi.

Mwai Kibaki (Jerome Delay/AP)
Hundreds of Kenyans stood by the roadside to watch a military procession escorting the hearse to the national stadium where thousands more had gathered since early morning.

“It is the second time I have seen something like this.

“It is sad but very colourful,” said Mercy Wairimu, a street vendor of sweets.

Mr Kibaki will be buried on Saturday at his ancestral home in central Kenya.

Before becoming president in 2002, Mr Kibaki had a distinguished career as a public servant.

He had served as finance minister, vice president, and official leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

He was often seen as a gentleman in a country full of more aggressive politicians.

Mr Kibaki’s reelection to a second term in 2007 put a dent in his reputation as his victory was disputed by his opponent, Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga asserted that the election result had been rigged and that he had really won the poll.

A military honour guard walks with the coffin (Brian Inganga/AP)
Hundreds of people were killed in weeks of ethnic violence that followed.

Amid the stalemate, Kenya exploded into fighting along tribal lines that forced more than 600,000 people from their homes.

The violence shattered Kenya’s standing as a beacon of stability in East Africa.

The international community led by former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan eventually brokered a fragile power-sharing deal between Mr Kibaki and Mr Odinga, who settled for a new role as Kenya’s prime minister.

In the wake of the violence, Mr Kibaki oversaw a new constitution for Kenya that was aimed at decentralising powers and reducing persistent ethnic tensions that continue to flare up during electoral seasons.

The new constitution was praised as having some of the most progressive human rights provisions in the world.

