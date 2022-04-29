Fake news – Antonio Conte dismisses speculation linking him with PSG job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fake news – Antonio Conte dismisses speculation linking him with PSG job

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 2:55 pm
Antonio Conte has been linked with PSG (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has described speculation linking him with the Paris St Germain job as “fake news”.

Reports emerged in France and Italy earlier this week suggesting Conte was interested in replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the Ligue 1 club.

Conte, who has 12 months left on his contract, has continually refused to commit his long-term future to Spurs, but insists the latest round of speculation is not true.

He said: “Obviously I think that it’s good that other clubs appreciate my work. This is one thing. But the truth is that I don’t like when people try to invest news – only to speak, only to create problems.

“This is not right, not fair for me, for the clubs involved and for my players.

“Also because we’re really focused on these five games to get a fantastic result for us. I repeat, this type of situation makes me smile.

“But I think that also the people that want to tell something about this have to show respect for all the people involved in this situation, and not invent fake news and tell a lot of lies.

“In this situation, who works in football – players or managers – know very well that at this point of the season, a lot of fake news starts to go out.”

The Italian does not want this issue to be a distraction for the club’s push for Champions League qualification.

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino is the current Paris St Germain boss (Tim Goode/PA)

Spurs are two points behind Arsenal with five games to go and Conte has called on a joint effort to get over the line.

“In this moment our fans, me, the players, the club, the fans we need to be focused, we need to be concentrated on an important target for us,” he said.

“We have a big opportunity to try to get a place in the Champions League.

“It’s a big opportunity for us because no one can imagine to stay and fight for this target in this league now in this moment. In the past it was different, but now you know very well what I said in the past that it would be a miracle to get this achievement.

“We are doing something special for the situation we faced this season. I spoke with my players and its the same with our fans, they have to continue to support us and push us until the end.

“We’re living this dream. We have to continue until the end to get a place in the Champions League. It’s right to underline that we are fighting for a target that wasn’t in our mind at the start of the season.

“For this reason I want to push everybody at the club to have great enthusiasm, great passion, our fans to stay with us and to back us from the start until the end.

“Now it would be very important to be focused and not listen to fake news and the people that for sure want to create problems for the environment.

“We have to play these five games and then you know, because I answer a lot of times, that at the end of the season in a private way I will speak with my club and I will see the best solution.

Sergio Reguilon
Sergio Reguilon will miss Spurs’ game with Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

“We’re working very hard and my players know very well we’re very focused. We’re speaking a lot about this opportunity.

“We have to live this situation with passion, enthusiasm and joy. I repeat, we deserve to stay there and to fight for a place in the Champions League. A place in Champions League is not easy for no one.

“To stay there, we need to enjoy this situation. For this reason, I repeat our fans have to stay with us at every moment. Positive and negative moments. We deserve to fight until the end and have a big push from our fans.”

Spurs will be without Sergio Reguilon for Sunday’s game against Leicester as he has a groin problem.

The Spaniard joins Oliver Skipp (pubis), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) in the treatment room.

