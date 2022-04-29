Pep Guardiola unsure if Kyle Walker will play again for Man City this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola unsure if Kyle Walker will play again for Man City this season

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 3:25 pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled injured defender Kyle Walker out of his plans this season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled injured defender Kyle Walker out of his plans this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola has admitted he does not know if Kyle Walker will play for Manchester City again this season.

The England right-back has missed City’s last four games with an ankle injury suffered in a bruising Champions League encounter with Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Walker will definitely miss the Premier League leaders’ trip to Leeds on Saturday and is now also looking doubtful for the Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Kyle Walker could miss the remainder of Manchester City’s season through injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked at a press conference if he knew whether Walker would return this season, Guardiola said on Friday: “I don’t know right now.”

City are at a critical juncture in their season, with little margin for error, as they chase domestic and European glory.

With five Premier League games remaining they hold a one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table.

Their tie with Real is also delicately poised after Tuesday’s compelling 4-3 draw against the Spanish giants at the Etihad Stadium.

John Stones
Defender John Stones is on Manchester City’s injury list (Martin Rickett/PA)

With a number of crunch fixtures ahead, Guardiola said it was important to focus on the players he knew were fit.

He said: “He’s injured – unfortunately for all of us and him especially – but I don’t pay attention. He has to work to come back as soon as possible. I am focused on the rest of the players.”

Fellow defender John Stones is also unavailable this weekend after hobbling off in the first half in midweek but could be in contention by Wednesday.

Guardiola said: “For tomorrow John is out and we will see for Wednesday.”

Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne claimed second place behind Mohamed Salah in the FWA awards (Mike Egerton/PA)

With the title race heading for a tight finish, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named as Football Writers’ Association men’s player of the year on Friday.

The Egyptian, who has scored 30 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds this season, beat City’s Kevin De Bruyne into second place.

Guardiola offered his congratulations to Salah but hinted at possible frustration as he did so.

He said: “Congratulations to Salah. Jurgen said they have the best keeper, the second-best keeper in the world, the best central defender, the best holding midfielder, the best striker – so it’s normal they win all the awards.”

Klopp this week signed a new contract with Liverpool, committing himself to the Anfield outfit until 2026.

Jurgen Klopp
Pep Guardiola has congratulated Jurgen Klopp on his new contract at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Guardiola’s contract at City expires at the end of next season but he insists Klopp’s situation will not prompt him to try to hurry his own renewal decision.

The Spaniard said: “I don’t know. The focus is on Leeds. That’s the important thing.

“Congratulations to Jurgen and Liverpool. I think it’s really good for the Premier League. I wish him all the best for the future. My future is Leeds, our future is Leeds and then the end of the season.

“I’m enjoying this part of the season and after we’ll have time. I’m incredibly happy and could not be in a better place to be working.

“I cannot visualise a better place but it’s not just me, it’s many things, other situations. With calmness, we are going to take the decision we are going to take.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal