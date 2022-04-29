Ghislaine Maxwell fails to overturn sex trafficking conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ghislaine Maxwell fails to overturn sex trafficking conviction

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 11:25 pm
Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking charges (US Department of Justice/PA)

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to overturn her conviction for sex trafficking girls for US financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

New York District Judge Alison Nathan said in a written ruling that the jury’s guilty verdicts were “readily supported” by extensive witness testimony and documentary evidence at a one-month trial that concluded in December.

Lawyers for Maxwell had asked her to reject the verdict on multiple grounds, including insufficient evidence.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted of recruiting teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

However, Judge Nathan said that she will only sentence Maxwell in late June on three of the five counts she was convicted on after concluding that two conspiracy counts were duplicates of the third.

Earlier this month, the judge refused to throw out Maxwell’s conviction after a juror disclosed to other jurors during deliberations that he had been sexually abused as a child, even though he had not revealed that fact in response to questions about prior sex abuse posed in a written questionnaire.

The juror said he “skimmed way too fast” through the questionnaire and did not intentionally give the wrong answer to a question about sex abuse.

In refusing to throw out the verdict, Judge Nathan said the juror’s failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the selection process was highly unfortunate but not deliberate.

The judge also concluded the juror “harboured no bias toward the defendant and could serve as a fair and impartial juror”.

Maxwell, who was arrested in July 2020, has remained in prison. Epstein was 66 when he took his own life in a jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

