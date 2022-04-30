Canadian police in face-off with protesters opposed to coronavirus mandates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Canadian police in face-off with protesters opposed to coronavirus mandates

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 7:10 am
A protester confronts police during a demonstration in Ottawa (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Police wearing helmets and shields made several arrests in Canada’s capital after facing off against protesters opposed to Covid-19 mandates.

HGVs attempted to make their way to Parliament Hill as part of the Rolling Thunder rally, organised by Freedom Fighters Canada, a group dedicated to speaking out against Covid-19 mandates.

Many of the protesters were also part of the three-week Freedom Convoy demonstration that gridlocked parts of Ottawa earlier this year with lorries, prompting Canada’s federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time.

That protest ended after hundreds of police officers moved in to disperse the crowds, making dozens of arrests.

A protester waves a flag saying freedom during a demonstration in Ottawa
Ottawa police promised on Friday that protesters would not be allowed to get a foothold for a prolonged occupation.

More than 800 reinforcements were called in from the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and regional police services to guard every major downtown intersection and prevent protesters from bringing vehicles into the area.

Things started calmly, with shouts of “freedom” as protesters mingled and danced on Wellington Street, the main road in front of Parliament Hill. Protesters also marched through the ByWard Market with a police escort.

But early in the evening police warned of a large convoy trying to make its way into the city. Soon, hundreds of protesters were crowded around large trucks and campers just outside the parliamentary precinct.

Protesters confront police in Ottawa
Protesters yelled “hold the line”, trying to push police officers away from the vehicles. Police attempted to push the crowds away from the trucks and back towards Parliament Hill.

By late Friday afternoon, city bylaw officers said they had issued 185 tickets and towed away 20 vehicles related to the rally.

The Rolling Thunder group has not been clear about the cause they are rallying for, except to say they will be in Ottawa to “peacefully celebrate our freedom”.

A statement on the Rolling Thunder website attributed to organiser Neil Sheard says the protesters plan to leave on Sunday, and they do not support “blockades, obstruction of police performing their duties, damage to property or hate and vitriol directed to the residents of Ottawa”.

