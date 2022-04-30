Torvill and Dean to be honoured by the Ice Theatre of New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Torvill and Dean to be honoured by the Ice Theatre of New York

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 3:28 pm
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, considered the trailblazers of modern ice dance, will be honoured on May 9 by the Ice Theatre of New York.

The 1984 Olympic champions whose free dance to Ravel’s Bolero stretched far beyond the rigid parameters of their sport — and altered it forever — will be recognised during the 35th anniversary of the ice theatre.

A gala at Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers, will include an award ceremony co-chaired by Olympic coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during the Dancing On Ice Live UK Tour launch (PA)

“We are thrilled to be honouring Jayne and Christopher at our 35th anniversary gala.

“Not only for their breathtakingly original — and sport-changing — Olympic gold medal performance, followed by many others, but also for their continuing, always highly creative contributions to our skating world, most recently the acclaimed television series, Dancing On Ice.

“Expect the unexpected from Torvill and Dean, and you’ll never be disappointed. Who better typifies the ideals and goals of Ice Theatre than Jayne and Chris?”

Ice Theatre of New York’s mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. It raises funds for its artistic and outreach programming for at-risk youth in New York City.

