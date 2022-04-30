Dean Smith sets sights on Norwich winning Championship as relegation confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dean Smith sets sights on Norwich winning Championship as relegation confirmed

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 6:34 pm
Dean Smith’s Norwich have been relegated (Nick Potts/PA)
Norwich boss Dean Smith immediately set his sights on winning the Championship next season after the Canaries’ Premier League relegation was confirmed in defeat to his old club Aston Villa.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings – the latter cruelly set up by Norwich’s former player of the year Emi Buendia – gave the hosts a 2-0 win on Smith’s return to Villa Park, though by the time the second went in, Norwich were already heading down thanks to Burnley’s 2-1 win at Watford.

Though the relegation comes as little surprise, it was still a painful moment for Smith, who had never previously experienced the drop.

“Obviously I’m bitterly disappointed and I fully take my responsibility as well,” he said. “I think over the last four to five weeks there’s probably been an inevitability about it.

“I’m disappointed that we got relegated today because I thought our performance was good, but unfortunately over the season, the performances have not been good enough and we’ve lacked the quality required in this league…

“(The players) are very down, very dejected. I won’t know my own feeling on getting relegated until I’ve felt it over a few weeks but we have to reflect and move on very quickly now to planning to get back up.”

Smith will carry little blame for relegation, having taken over a side that took two points from their opening 10 league games and only won their first match a week before he arrived.

But Norwich will now hope the 51-year-old can do what he did for Villa and earn promotion.

The boyhood Villa fan was serenaded by all sides of Villa Park before and after the match as the home fans showed their gratitude for the job he did prior to his sacking in November.

There was also strong backing from the travelling support too, which Smith was keen to acknowledge.

“I’ve got an English ‘O’ level but I’ve had to go and look up the word apathy because there’s a lot of talk about that between our supporters and the football club and I don’t see that at all,” he said.

“We’re a one-club city and it’s imperative we stick together and learn our lessons and get ready for another tilt at in the Championship.

“The last two times we’ve been in the division we’ve won it and that’s what we look to now.”

Norwich had succeeded in frustrating Villa for long periods, but the breakthrough came four minutes before the break when Ings, just on to replace the injured Leon Bailey, launched the ball forward for Watkins, who left Brandon Williams on the floor before firing home.

News of the result from Vicarage Road had already filtered through before Buendia then created the space for Ings to finish things off in stoppage time.

“I’ve seen us play better and not get the right result,” Villa boss Steven Gerrard said. “I thought we played well in parts today and I’m really happy with the points and the clean sheet.

“I thought there were some really strong individual performances. John McGinn was outstanding, Danny when he came on and Ollie took his goal really well.

“It’s another clean sheet so there’s lots of positives but overall, we can play better.”

Gerrard said Villa Park’s support for Smith had come as no surprise to him and he backed Norwich to be promotion contenders next season.

“I’m disappointed for Norwich and Dean, he’s someone I’ve got the utmost respect for, but I think they’ve employed him for the big picture,” he said.

“It was always going to be a tough job, it was always going to be a massive mountain to climb to keep them up and I don’t doubt they’ll be one of the favourites to bounce back next year.”

