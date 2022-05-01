Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make red carpet debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make red carpet debut

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their red carpet debut as a couple (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The A-list pair first sparked dating rumours during an episode of American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Kardashian, 41, confirmed their relationship in March in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The event in Washington DC on Saturday has been held annually since 1921 by the White House Correspondents’ Association, which represents journalists who cover the White House and the US president.

The dinner, held at the Washington Hilton hotel, was also attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

A host of other famous faces including Caitlyn Jenner, Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore were also in attendance.

The event returned for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kardashian posted a selection of images of herself and Davidson, 28, on Instagram, with the caption: “White House din din.”

She was dressed in a floor-length silver gown, while Davidson accompanied her in black tie and dark sunglasses.

WHCA Dinner Red Carpet
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Kardashian recently revealed that viewers will find out the details of her romance with Davidson in The Kardashians, which began airing on Disney+ last month.

In an interview with Variety, she said that although Davidson will not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know”.

Kardashian also said that viewers will get an insight into her relationship with West, now known as Ye, as he featured in the first episode of the show.

Kardashian’s new relationship has caused tension with West, who has made a string of online attacks against Davidson and released a song including the lyrics “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The couple had married in 2014.

The pair have four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

