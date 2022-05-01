Kansas tornado generated 165mph winds as it destroyed homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News World

Kansas tornado generated 165mph winds as it destroyed homes

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 6:18 pm
A home destroyed by the tornado in Andover, Kansas (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
A home destroyed by the tornado in Andover, Kansas (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

A tornado that damaged more than 1,000 buildings in Kansas in the US generated winds of up to 165mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage on Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people, rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes.

Andover fire chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged.

The tornado passes through south-central Kansas on Friday
The tornado passes through south-central Kansas on Friday (Amy Leiker /The Wichita Eagle via AP)

The weather service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes on Friday evening.

Four people, including two firefighters who were responding to a call in Andover, were hurt during the storm but their injuries were minor.

Mr Russell said it would take years for Andover to recover from the storm.

Firefighters search through debris in Wichita
Firefighters search through debris in Wichita (Jaime Green /The Wichita Eagle via AP)

“The city of Andover will be affected by this for years,” he said.

“We still have scars from 1991 (EF-5 tornado). I’m so thankful this tornado was not as bad as that, but we will literally be doing this for years.”

By Sunday, utility crews had restored power to nearly all of the more than 15,000 customers who lost power during the storm.

Evergy said less than 1,000 people remained without power in the Wichita area on Sunday morning.

