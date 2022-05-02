Andy Murray ‘not supportive’ of Wimbledon ban of Russian players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Andy Murray ‘not supportive’ of Wimbledon ban of Russian players

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 3:44 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 7:26 am
Andy Murray has said he is 'not supportive' of the Government's plan to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Andy Murray has said he is ‘not supportive’ of the Government’s plan to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Andy Murray is “not supportive” of the Government’s plan to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon but added there was no “right answer” to the difficult situation.

Wimbledon officials reiterated their position last week, saying that a directive from the Government regarding the invasion of Ukraine had left them with no viable alternative but to refuse entries from players from the two countries.

Murray, who is donating all of his prize money this season to humanitarian relief in Ukraine, said the guidance from the Government “was not helpful” and could potentially put the families of players at risk.

Andy Murray file photo
Andy Murray said the Government’s guidance to Russian and Belarusian players could put their families at risk (Steven Paston/PA)

“I’m not supportive of players getting banned,” the former world number one told reporters in Spain ahead of his first-round match against Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open.

“My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they’re against the war and against the Russian regime. I’m not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result).

“I don’t think there’s a right answer.

“I have spoken to some of the Russian players. I’ve spoken to some of the Ukrainian players. I feel really bad for the players who aren’t allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them.

“But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in.

“I feel for everyone, feel for the players that can’t play, and I don’t support one side or the other.”

There has been some support for Wimbledon’s position, especially from Ukrainians within tennis, but the reaction has been largely negative, with the ATP and WTA both deciding whether to impose penalties.

Rafael Nadal, who has won two of his 21 grand slam singles titles at Wimbledon called the ban “very unfair”.

Rafael Nadal File Photo
Nadal is playing his first tournament in six weeks after suffering a stress fracture of a rib (PA)

Speaking ahead of his return to action in the Spanish capital, Nadal told reporters: “I think it’s very unfair (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. It’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war.”

Action against Wimbledon and the preceding grass-court tournaments run by the Lawn Tennis Association could include the removal of ranking points.

Nadal, who is a member of the ATP Player Council, added: “The 2,000 points, whenever we go to the grand slams, they are really important and we have to go to those tournaments. So we will have to see the measures that we take.

“At the end of the day, what happens in our game, it doesn’t have any importance when we can see so many people dying and suffering and seeing the bad situation they are having in Ukraine.”

