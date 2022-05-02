No fireworks for Israeli Independence Day over military veterans’ PTSD concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
No fireworks for Israeli Independence Day over military veterans’ PTSD concerns

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 8:56 am
Israelis watch a fireworks display in Tel Aviv in 2018 (Oded Balilty/AP)
Israel’s raucous Independence Day celebrations will be a little quieter this year.

Although fireworks are typically a mainstay at parties across the country, this year many of the glittering yet noisy displays have been cancelled over concerns from some military veterans who say the cracking and banging dredges up the horrors of battle, especially for those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“The barrage of fireworks is the same as a burst of gunfire for us,” Ehud Amiton, a former soldier with PTSD who has worked to cancel the firework displays, told Israeli Army Radio.

“We don’t oppose the celebrations, we oppose the noise.”

Israel marks 74 years since its creation on Thursday, and festivities begin the night before.

The country’s main ceremony in Jerusalem, which usually boasts a grandiose fireworks finale, will instead hold a silent pyrotechnic show.

The seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv, where residents climb to rooftops to watch the glittering display, has also scrapped fireworks this year.

Israel’s culture minister Chili Tropper announced last month that he was siding with the veterans, saying it was Israel’s duty to respect the former fighters and recognise their struggle with PTSD, especially as the country marks its Independence Day.

“For most Israelis fireworks may be a nice image in the sky, but for them it is the sound of gunfire and battle,” Mr Tropper wrote on Facebook last month, announcing that this year’s national ceremony would drop the fireworks.

“They have fought enough. They have paid a heavy price. This year we are reaching out to them.”

Independence Day in Israel comes a day after it marks its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

It is one of the most sombre days on the calendar, as bereaved families visit cemeteries and the country comes to a standstill for a solemn moment to remember the dead.

Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv has scrapped fireworks this year (Adam Davy/PA)

Restaurants, theatres and other entertainment venues close, and TV and radio broadcast melancholy music and stories about Israel’s wars and the dead.

That melancholic mood ends abruptly in the evening with a burst of jubilant Independence Day celebrations, which usually include fireworks.

The decision to cancel fireworks in many cities drew criticism from some nationalists, who saw it as an attempt to scale back Israeli patriotism.

“There is some interest here to temper Independence Day celebrations,” Yair Netanyahu, the son of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a prominent nationalist voice, wrote on Twitter.

“There have been fireworks on Independence Day for 70 years and there was never any problem with it!”

