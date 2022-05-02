Ryan Sessegnon: We would not swap Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for anyone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ryan Sessegnon: We would not swap Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for anyone

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 10:31 pm
Son Heung-min (left) and Harry Kane have been a prolific strike partnership for Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon insists he would not swap Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for any of Liverpool’s front five.

Spurs’ star duo again combined to fire their side to three points on Sunday as Kane opened the scoring and Son grabbed a double in a 3-1 win over Leicester.

Liverpool’s attacking options – Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz – are widely regarded to be the best in the division, but Sessegnon says he would prefer to have Kane and Son over all of them.

Ahead of Spurs’ trip to Anfield on Saturday, Sessegnon said when asked if he would swap: “No way, no way. The two players we have in the team are world class and we wouldn’t swap them for anyone.

“They can do special things on the ball and you saw that again. Sonny assisted H again and their combination they’ve had ever since playing together is unbelievable.

“Consistent over the last six or seven years they’ve been doing it at the top level and the numbers speak for themselves.”

Son was in particularly good form against Leicester, with his picturebook second goal an early contender for goal of the month for May.

His brace took him to 19 goals for the season in the league – his best ever return – and he is in the race for the Golden Boot, trailing Salah by just three goals.

The South Korean perhaps does not get the recognition that other players in the league get and Sessegnon says he is under-rated.

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min now has 19 Premier League goals this season (Adam Davy/PA)

“Yes, 100 per cent. It’s hard to know why he is under-rated because consistently season after season his numbers are there,” he said.

“I think it’s because he’s such a down-to-earth normal guy, he’s not an arrogant person and he’s just very friendly with everyone. That’s probably why.”

Along with Son and Kane, Spurs have another bona fide elite player in Cristian Romero, who put in a sterling display against Leicester.

He was pivotal in contributing towards the second goal as his superb tackle set Dejan Kulusevski free down the right and the Swede teed up Son.

Romero is making a name for himself with his physical displays and Sessegnon admits the 24-year-old Argentina international is no different in training.

“It’s fantastic. You see every game he puts in important challenges for us and sometimes get us out of a little bit of trouble as well,” Sessegnon added.

Cristian Romero
Cristian Romero (left) has impressed for Spurs (Adam Davy/PA)

“He’s so strong, so fast and he’s a great player to have in the team.”

Asked if the challenges fly in during training, he added: “Yeah, every time.

“It’s not worrying, he times it so well. Playing against him in training is not ideal, but for us in our team is good.”

