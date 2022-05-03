The most glamorous and glittering looks from the Met Gala red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The most glamorous and glittering looks from the Met Gala red carpet

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 2:45 am
With a theme like 'gilded glamour', this year's Met Gala was always going to be an opulent one (Evan Agostini/AP)
With a theme like ‘gilded glamour’, this year’s Met Gala was always going to be an opulent one (Evan Agostini/AP)

With a theme like ‘gilded glamour’, this year’s Met Gala was always going to be an opulent one.

The annual event celebrates the newest exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York – In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Celebrities were asked to dress to the theme of ‘gilded glamour’ – an homage to the extravagance and creativity of the Gilded Age, roughly between 1870 and 1890.

Normally held on the first Monday of May, this year is a return to normality after two years of delayed or cancelled events due to the pandemic.

There were a lot of tiaras and vintage touches on the red carpet, as well as designers giving their unique interpretations of the theme.

With a star-studded red carpet, these were some of the most knockout looks of the night.

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

As one of the co-chairs of the evening – along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda – Blake Lively was always going to pull out the stops. She walked the red carpet in a copper custom Versace gown with Art Deco detailing, paying tribute to classic New York architecture – but this wasn’t enough drama for one of the biggest stars of the evening…

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

As Lively’s gown soon transformed into a new look, with an aqua colour bringing the skirt alive. She later explained the transformation was a nod to ‘patina’ – the green film that forms when copper oxidised.

Kim Kardashian, right, and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

What kind of Met Gala would it be without Kim Kardashian making some kind of statement? In 2021 she covered her entire face and body in black jersey, and this year was completely opposite.

One of the last celebrities to walk the red carpet – along with partner Pete Davidson – Kardashian debuted freshly dyed blonde hair and wore an extremely tight, sparkly nude dress – the same outfit Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang happy birthday to John F Kennedy in 1962.

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Bling was a big theme on the red carpet, and Janelle Monae took this to the extreme in a full bejewelled headpiece attached to her glittering black dress by Ralph Lauren, all the way down to the long train.

“We did gilded glamour – from the future,” Monae said on the red carpet.

Alicia Keys attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

With a hit song titled Empire State of Mind, it made sense for Alicia Keys to wear the New York skyline on her cape – set off with a silver column gown underneath by Ralph Lauren.

Nicola Coughlan
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Putting herself in contention for one of the biggest trains of the night, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan’s pale pink and black outfit was all about feathered accents.

Megan Thee Stallion attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Dripping in gold, Megan Thee Stallion’s Moschino dress was one of the most luminescent of the night…

Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Although Cardi B definitely gave her a run for her money, wearing a Versace dress that was also dripping in gold – made up of nearly one kilometre of chains.

Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Lizzo wore a beautifully intricate beaded Thom Browne coat – carrying her trusty flute as an accessory. “I feel like a piece of art,” she said on the red carpet – while intermittently serenading photographers with her flute.

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Kylie Jenner paid tribute to Off-White and Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021. On first glance, her all-white outfit looks like a wedding dress with a veil – but on closer inspection, you can see distinctly Americana touches, such as the backwards baseball cap and t-shirt worn underneath.

