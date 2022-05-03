Hunt for ‘dangerous’ murder suspect and jail boss ‘who helped him escape’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Hunt for ‘dangerous’ murder suspect and jail boss ‘who helped him escape’

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 9:15 am
Casey Cole White, left, and assistant director of corrections Vicky White (US Marshals Service/Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office/AP)
Casey Cole White, left, and assistant director of corrections Vicky White (US Marshals Service/Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

A manhunt continues for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect – and the jail boss believed to have helped him escape.

Inmate Casey Cole White, 38, was shackled and handcuffed when he and Vicky White, the facility’s assistant director of corrections, left the Lauderdale County Detention Centre in Florence, Alabama, on Friday morning.

They have not been seen since – with the patrol vehicle they were using found in the car park at a nearby shopping centre.

Authorities have no idea where they are.

Anyone seeing the pair should not approach them, authorities warned.

The pair are considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public
The pair are considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public (US Marshals Service/AP)

US marshal Marty Keely said at a press conference on Monday: “We consider both of them dangerous and, in all probability, both individuals are armed.”

He said Casey White “will stand out” even if he has changed his appearance because he is 6ft9ins and around 18-and-a-half stone.

Vicky White is wanted on suspicion of permitting or allowing an escape, local sheriff Rick Singleton said on Monday.

She is not related to Casey White, who was serving a 75-year prison sentence and awaiting trial for murder.

She told co-workers she was taking him to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

No evaluation was scheduled, Mr Singleton said.

Vicky White also broke a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting inmates – a rule officials emphasised for Casey White because of a previous escape attempt, Mr Singleton added.

The sheriff said video footage showed the pair leaving the jail and going straight to the car park.

He said: “We know she participated. Whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate, (I’m) not really sure.

“We know for sure she did participate.

Assistant director of corrections Vicky White
Assistant director of corrections Vicky White (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

“Casey White, as you’ve heard me say over and over and over, is an extremely dangerous person and we need to get him located and get him off the street.”

Casey White was serving time for a string of crimes that included attempted murder, robbery and burglary.

While in prison, he allegedly confessed to stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death in 2015, causing him to be brought to the Lauderdale County jail for court proceedings.

The sheriff said authorities believe Casey White plotted an earlier escape in 2020, when they found a makeshift knife.

He could face the death penalty if convicted of murder.

The US Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 (about £8,000) for information.

Mr Singleton said Vicky White had been an exemplary employee and jail employees are “just devastated”.

“This is not the Vicky White we know by any stretch of the imagination,” the sheriff said.

Vicky White had planned to retire and Friday was to be her last day.

Mr Singleton said she sold her home about a month ago and “talked about going to the beach”.

As an assistant director for corrections, Vicky White moved throughout the jail and had multiple opportunities every day to be in contact with any inmate, the sheriff said.

Her job duties also included co-ordinating the transport of inmates.

Vicky White’s mother, Pat Davis, told WAAY she was in shock and scared for her daughter.

“As a mother, I didn’t know how to act because I thought at first it was a mistake,” she said.

She told the station “we just want her back” and found it difficult to believe her daughter would help an inmate escape.

“She’s never done anything. I bet she’s never even had a speeding ticket,” Ms Davis said.

Lauderdale County district attorney Chris Connolly said he was also shocked.

He last spoke to Vicky White on Thursday about transporting an inmate with a broken ankle to get medical care and nothing seemed unusual.

“She is somebody I would have trusted with most anything. She was one of those people you could call if you needed something to happen at that jail. She was the go-to person,” Mr Connolly said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal