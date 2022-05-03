Pep Guardiola warns Man City may need to top first leg display to reach CL final By Press Association May 3, 2022, 2:21 pm Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City will probably have to improve on their first leg display against Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA Images). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City will probably have to improve on their first leg performance against Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League final. City are 4-3 up in the last-four clash with Real after a pulsating initial encounter at the Etihad Stadium last week. Speaking at his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu, City boss Guardiola said: “Yes, probably we will have to be better (than in leg one to go through). “But at the same time I would like to tell you one thing – we could play much, much worse than we played and we could win, and not anyone can deny my assessment is right. “So nobody knows, football is unpredictable. Sometimes you get something you don’t deserve, sometimes you don’t get something maybe you deserve, for the effort, for many things.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool ‘ready to suffer’ at Villarreal to reach European final Pep Guardiola hails ‘really good result’ as double-chasing Man City thrash Leeds Pep Guardiola unsure if Kyle Walker will play again for Man City this season Man City v Real Madrid: What lies in store for next week’s second leg?