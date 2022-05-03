US abortion trends have changed since landmark 1973 ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

US abortion trends have changed since landmark 1973 ruling

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 8:03 pm
(AP)
(AP)

The abortion landscape has changed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision in 1973.

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision suggests a majority of justices support throwing out that ruling, which legalised abortion nationwide.

The most comprehensive abortion data is collected by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also compiles data but not all states, including California, submit reports.

Here’s what is known:

— About 630,000 abortions were reported to the CDC in 2019, although information from some states is missing.

— Abortion numbers have been falling since a peak of 1.6 million in 1990, and the trend coincides with declining pregnancy rates.

— The 2019 rate was 11.4 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44, compared with 16.3 per 1,000 in 1973.

— Nearly all abortions — almost 94% — were performed at or before 13 weeks of pregnancy.

— Women in their 20s make up the bulk of abortion patients, or about 57% in 2019, CDC data show.

Abortion Kentucky
Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol (Bruce Schreiner/AP)

— In 1973, there were more than 160 pregnancies per 1,000 women in their 20s, compared with about 110 per 1,000 by 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

— More than half of US abortions — 54% — are done with pills rather than medical procedures. That rate has been increasing since 2000 when mifepristone, the main drug used, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The preliminary rate, from 2020, will be updated later this year but is expected to remain above 50%, according to Guttmacher.

— Almost three-quarters of all abortions in 2019 were in black and white women. Black women had the highest rate — almost 24 abortions per 1,000 women; white women had the lowest, at almost seven per 1,000 women. The CDC data on race is from 30 areas that reported race and ethnicity.

— Most women who have abortions — about 60% — have at least one child, according to CDC’s 2019 data.

[[title]]

[[text]]

