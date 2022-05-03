Luis Diaz inspires Liverpool fightback to beat Villarreal after second-leg scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Luis Diaz inspires Liverpool fightback to beat Villarreal after second-leg scare

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 10:05 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 10:11 pm
Substitute Luis Diaz celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Substitute Luis Diaz celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool booked their third Champions League final in five seasons after a chaotic 3-2 second-leg win in Villarreal saw them progress 5-2 on aggregate.

While the three-goal cushion may look comfortable this was a test of their nerve and powers of recovery as an awful first half by their standards saw their first-leg advantage wiped out by debut goals in the competition from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

But the half-time introduction of £37.5million January signing Luis Diaz, who has reinvigorated 2022 for Jurgen Klopp’s side, changed the game – aided and abetted by a distinctly ordinary goalkeeping performance from the hosts’ Geronimo Rulli.

The Argentinian had a hand – or lack of one – in all of Liverpool’s three goals from Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane in 12 second-half minutes and was culpable for at least two.

Villarreal’s misery was completed when Etienne Capoue was sent off for a second yellow card for a foul on Curtis Jones late on.

Incredibly this was the first European semi-final away leg the 2019 winners had won since 1985, having lost the last four and conceded 11 goals in total yet still progressed on three occasions.

Thunderstorms on Monday night had given way to persistent rain throughout matchday – causing some localised flooding – and while that may have dampened the surface inside Estadio de la Ceramica it did not affect the atmosphere.

Villarreal fans before the game against Liverpool
Villarreal fans produced a raucous atmosphere (Adam Davy/PA)

Klopp had warned his side would have to suffer in parts of this tie but he could not have expected that to start so early and last for so long.

The LaLiga side, conquerors of Juventus and Bayern Munich, did not manage a shot on target at Anfield last week but scored with their first here in only the third minute.

Pervis Estupinan’s cross was met at the far post by Capoue, whose mis-hit shot found Dia to score into an unguarded net.

Villarreal were hoping to become just the second side to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit in a semi-final, after Liverpool’s famous comeback from 3-0 down against Barcelona in 2019 – and their opponents gave them every encouragement.

Boosted by the return of striker Gerard Moreno, they were aggressive and direct but the manner in which the visitors failed to handle that was startling.

Villarreal goalscorers Francis Coquelin, left, and Boulaye Dia, right, celebrate Dia's opener
Villarreal goalscorers Francis Coquelin, left, and Boulaye Dia, right, celebrate Dia’s opener (Adam Davy/PA)

Naby Keita was preferred to captain Jordan Henderson after a good goalscoring performance at Newcastle on Saturday, but this was surely an occasion to be controlled not cavalier.

Liverpool were overrun in midfield, which was not entirely Keita’s fault, and their failure to string any significant sequence of passes together only contributed to the chaotic nature of their performance.

Even when they did get in behind the Villarreal defence, Jota’s touch was heavy from Mohamed Salah’s through-ball and gave Rulli enough of a chance to reach it. He did not claim cleanly but Salah’s follow-up challenge was deemed a foul.

Prior to this game Klopp’s side had been behind for only 57 minutes in 2022 but by the break they had not only trailed for 42 minutes but were even further behind.

Fabinho, left, and Virgil van Dijk react to Liverpool going 2-0 down on the night
Fabinho, left, and Virgil van Dijk react to Liverpool going 2-0 down on the night (Adam Davy/PA)

They were lucky to escape conceding a penalty when Keita’s misplaced back-pass straight to Moreno set up Giovani Lo Celso but he ran the ball too close to Alisson and the goalkeeper was given the benefit of the doubt as the ball hit him just before the player went over him.

But the second goal came four minutes from the interval when Capoue’s inviting cross to the far post was met by Coquelin, who out-jumped Alexander-Arnold to float a header into the top corner.

Swapping Diaz for Jota for the second half made an immediate improvement, allowing Mane to play centrally where he has done well recently.

And as Liverpool started to build pressure, Alexander-Arnold had a long-range shot deflected onto the crossbar while Diaz acrobatically volleyed wide from Mane’s cross.

It finally told in the 62nd minute when Salah slid in Fabinho and his low, angled drive went through Rulli at his near post.

The two-goal cushion was restored five minutes later when Diaz’s downward header from a left-footed Alexander-Arnold cross was only half-saved and Liverpool’s tumbling Colombia international inadvertently turned it in.

But Rulli’s eventful night was not over as when he charged 20 yards outside his area to meet the onrushing Mane, the Senegal international side-stepped him then took the ball wider to avoid the recovering defender before rolling the ball into an open goal.

Liverpool are into a third final of the season, having won the Carabao Cup and facing Chelsea in the FA Cup a week on Saturday, and this victory means they will have played every game available to them in their fixture calendar.

The relentless pursuit of a quadruple – and a seventh European Cup – rolls on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]