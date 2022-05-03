Phoebe Bridgers opens up about her abortion following Supreme Court draft ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Phoebe Bridgers opens up about her abortion following Supreme Court draft ruling

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 10:27 pm
Phoebe Bridgers (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Phoebe Bridgers (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed she had an abortion last year while she was on tour, saying: “Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

The Grammy-nominated singer, 27, opened up about her experience on Twitter in the wake of a leaked draft opinion which suggests the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion across America.

In response, Bridgers wrote on Twitter: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour.

“I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.

“Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

The Motion Sickness singer also shared a link to an article published by The Cut which includes a state-by-state breakdown of abortion rights organisations where people can donate to online.

A decision to overrule the Roe v Wade case could lead to abortion bans in potentially half the states of America.

The court has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft but it does not represent the court’s final word as the language could change before the court issues its ruling.

Following the news, US president Joe Biden has said he hoped the draft would not be finalised by justices, contending it reflected a “fundamental shift in American jurisprudence” that threatened “other basic rights” like access to birth control and marriage.

