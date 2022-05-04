Sirens wail and people pause as Israel commemorates war dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sirens wail and people pause as Israel commemorates war dead

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 10:41 am
Gabi Schiffer touches the grave of his cousin, fallen Israeli soldier Eliyahu Slonin, ahead of the country’s memorial day for fallen soldiers and victims of attacks, at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Gabi Schiffer touches the grave of his cousin, fallen Israeli soldier Eliyahu Slonin, ahead of the country's memorial day for fallen soldiers and victims of attacks, at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel has honoured its soldiers and civilians killed in wars and militant attacks, with air raid sirens wailing nationwide for two minutes and citizens observing a moment of pause for Memorial Day.

Ceremonies and poetry readings were held at cemeteries for the more than 24,000 people lost in Israel’s conflicts, before the occasion turns more festive at sundown with parties and military flyovers to kick off Independence Day. This Thursday marks Israel’s 74th.

“Brothers and sisters, if we are not together, we will not be at all. We have no existence as conflicting tribes, rather, only as a varied and united nation,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the national Memorial Day service at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

“We are all partners. We are all here together with one fate, with one mission.”

Israeli soldiers and family members of fallen soldiers gather for a ceremony marking Israel’s annual Memorial Day at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv
Israeli soldiers and family members of fallen soldiers gather for a ceremony marking Israel's annual Memorial Day at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

Last week, as Israel remembered the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust, Mr Bennett pleaded for Israelis to refrain from fighting one another even at a time of great division in the fragile government he leads.

He spoke in the context of recent tensions with Palestinians – but also from deeply personal experience.

In recent days, his family has received two separate death threats: packages that included live ammunition, demanding he resign.

Mr Bennett said national unity is Israel’s “duty” to the fallen.

On Memorial Day, bereaved families visit cemeteries and attend memorial ceremonies, as television and radio shift programming to sombre music, broadcasts of memorial services and documentaries about killed soldiers.

In the annual ritual, the sounding of a siren blast around the country brought people to a momentary halt. Pedestrians stood still in the street and motorists stopped on the roads and stood with heads bowed.

Israeli soldiers salute as they stand next to soldiers’ graves
Israeli soldiers salute as they stand next to soldiers' graves (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel has fought half a dozen wars with neighbouring Arab countries, battled two Palestinian uprisings and endured scores of deadly militant attacks since its establishment in 1948. In addition to the soldiers killed in conflicts, Memorial Day honours more than 3,000 people killed in militant attacks.

The annual ritual came near the anniversary of the 11-day war with Gaza’s militant rulers, and in the midst of a recent spate of Palestinian attacks, Israeli raids in the West Bank, and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.

The hilltop compound contains the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place in Islam. It is also the holiest site for Jews, who call it the Temple Mount because it is the location of the biblical temples destroyed in antiquity.

On Monday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility for a shooting that left an Israeli security guard dead at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank last week. It was the first time Hamas has claimed such an attack targeting Israelis in the occupied West Bank since 2018.

