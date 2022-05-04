Rory McIlroy to draw on memories of best golf to defend Wells Fargo Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rory McIlroy to draw on memories of best golf to defend Wells Fargo Championship

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 4:25 pm
Rory McIlroy will defend his Wells Fargo Championship title this week (Brian Lawless/PA)
Rory McIlroy will defend his Wells Fargo Championship title this week (Brian Lawless/PA)

Rory McIlroy will draw on the memories of the best golf of his life as he defends his Wells Fargo Championship title.

With the regular venue of Quail Hollow hosting the Presidents Cup later this year, the tournament is taking place at TPC Potomac in Maryland, a move which would not appear to McIlroy’s advantage.

However, the course is just two miles from Congressional Country Club, where McIlroy won the 2011 US Open by eight shots to claim his first major title.

“Any time you can defend a title it’s a nice thing to do,” said McIlroy, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Wednesday.

“Obviously my success at this tournament’s been at Quail Hollow and not here. I’ve never played here before, never seen the venue, (but) as a replacement for Quail Hollow, it’s a pretty nice one.

“From what I’ve seen the last couple days, I really like it. It’s just a solid golf course. You can’t really fake it around here. You’ve got to hit the ball really well, the green complexes are tricky, pretty small targets.

“The rough maybe isn’t up as much as they usually have it here because of the time of year, but overall a really solid test.”

McIlroy’s runaway victory at Congressional was all the more remarkable given that it came just two months after he lost a four-shot lead in the final round of the Masters after shooting a closing 80 at Augusta National.

“Yeah, 11 years ago does seem like a long time ago,” the world number seven said. “It is a distant memory. I think I’ve watched it back so many times, I don’t really remember the experience of it. I remember more just from watching on a laptop or a TV screen.

“I still to this day think it’s the best week of golf I’ve ever played in my life. The ball was on a string that week and you wish you could bottle that every single week that you play.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy won his first major title in the 2011 US Open at Congressional (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Unfortunately, that’s not the case, but I think that’s still the benchmark of how I can play. That’s as good as I could play that week.”

Asked if there was a particular moment of the week which stands out, McIlroy added: “Not necessarily. Just sort of how free-flowing it was and how at ease I looked. I was coming off the back of a tough loss at Augusta and that was still fresh in my memory.

“I think I was just so hyper-focused that week that I knew I was playing well, and I think just the lessons of Augusta, they stayed with me the whole way throughout the week and I didn’t get ahead of myself and mentally I was just in a really good place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal