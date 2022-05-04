Lewis Hamilton reveals Formula One ‘saved my life’ as Mercedes prepare for Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Lewis Hamilton reveals Formula One ‘saved my life’ as Mercedes prepare for Miami

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 5:11 pm
Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton has revealed Formula One saved his life.

Hamilton, 37, came from humble beginnings on a Stevenage council estate, with his father Anthony working multiple jobs to fund his son’s formative years in motor racing.

The British driver has since gone on to become the most decorated driver in F1 history, winning more races than anyone else and taking a record-equalling seven world championships. He is also the grid’s sole black driver.

Hamilton teamed up with NFL star Tom Brady at a fundraising event for the city’s under-privileged children at Miami Beach Golf Club on Wednesday.

“The youth is everything and something I am passionate about is getting children into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects,” said the Mercedes driver.

“Sport brings people together and it saved my life. I am glad we are doing something for good.”

Hamilton is gearing up for F1’s maiden Miami Grand Prix, the first of two races in the United States this season, with Las Vegas joining the calendar next year.

The race will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium. A number of A-List stars, including LeBron James, David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Renee Zellweger are set to attend.

Hamilton added: “I am so happy to be in Miami. This is the sport’s first time here and the anticipation of this event has just sky-rocketed.

“Everyone is so excited but there will be a little bit of nerves because there will be so many people here and it is a new circuit.”

Hamilton, who is already 57 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc following the opening four rounds, has written off his chances of competing for an eighth title this year.

The Briton finished a dismal 13th at Imola a fortnight ago in his ongoing struggle to get on top of his under-performing Mercedes machinery.

Both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell were in the team’s factory last week.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “It was a very difficult weekend for us in Imola.

“With Lewis, we didn’t give him the tools or track position to show his true pace.

“Since we returned from Italy, we’ve learned as much from the weekend as we can and – in parallel – our learning has continued in the wind tunnel and simulations.

“We have found several directions for improving the car and we will be conducting experiments in Miami to correlate those simulations and hopefully confirm the development path for the coming races.

“The saying ‘smooth seas do not make good sailors’ comes to mind.

“This team has shown its resilience over many years and the difficult start to this season has lit a fire within every team member, determined to put it right.”

