Real Madrid’s astonishing comeback leaves Manchester City nursing heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Real Madrid’s astonishing comeback leaves Manchester City nursing heartbreak

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 4:31 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 7:13 am
Manchester City suffered yet more Champions League agony (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City suffered yet more Champions League agony (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City are left nursing yet more Champions League heartbreak after Real Madrid produced the most astonishing of a growing list of incredible comebacks.

Pep Guardiola’s side were moments away from booking a second successive final appearance, and setting up an all-English showpiece against rivals Liverpool in Paris, when Real caught them with a stunning sucker punch.

Leading 1-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate after Riyad Mahrez’s 73rd-minute strike in a tense semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu, City were rocked when Brazilian Rodrygo struck a quickfire double with 90 minutes on the clock.

That sent an epic tie into extra time and City never recovered from the shock, conceding again soon after when Ruben Dias felled Karim Benzema and the prolific Frenchman stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

It meant yet another near miss for City and Guardiola after last year’s runners-up finish, while further enhancing 13-times champion Real’s mystique after their fightbacks against Paris St Germain and Chelsea in the previous rounds.

“We were close,” said Guardiola, whose wait to add to the two Champions League successes he enjoyed as Barcelona manager in 2009 and 2011 goes on.

City had been on course for the final after Riyad Mahrez scored
City had been on course for the final after Riyad Mahrez scored (Nick Potts/PA)

“It is tough for us, we cannot deny that.

“We were so close to arriving in the Champions League final.

“We didn’t play good in the first half. We didn’t find our game but that is normal in this competition.

“The second half was much better. After the goal we had control, we found our game but unfortunately we could not finish when we were close.”

Mahrez’s effort gave City a two-goal cushion for the fourth time in the tie but, as in last week’s classic first encounter at the Etihad Stadium, they missed chances to add to it.

This time they were unfortunate when substitute Jack Grealish had a shot cleared off the line by Ferland Mendy with three minutes remaining.

The defeat and the manner of it will be a shattering blow to a side with such high expectations but they need to recover quickly ahead of a crunch Premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday.

City lead the table by just one point from Liverpool ahead of both sides’ 35th fixtures this weekend.

“We need time now, one or two days, but we will rise,” said Guardiola.

The prolific Benzema's penalty condemned City to defeat
The prolific Benzema’s penalty condemned City to defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

“We have to do it.”

Real’s victory set up a repeat of a final played twice before. Liverpool beat the Spanish giants in 1981, also in Paris, but Real triumphed in Kyiv as they claimed their record 13th success four years ago.

Real’s manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was in charge of Liverpool’s neighbours Everton a year ago, has now reached a record five finals.

Reflecting on his side’s latest amazing recovery, the Italian said: “The game was close to being finished but we managed to find the last energy we had.

“I cannot say we are used to living this kind of life, but what happened here happened against Chelsea and also against Paris.

“If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]