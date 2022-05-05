Justin Rose has no plans to play Saudi-backed event as he targets career goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justin Rose has no plans to play Saudi-backed event as he targets career goals

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 3:35 pm
Justin Rose has no plans to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational event next month (Steven Paston/PA)
Justin Rose is not planning to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series as he looks to “stay out of trouble” and achieve more of his career goals.

Lee Westwood, Richard Bland and Phil Mickelson are among the players to have requested releases from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to compete in the 25million US dollar event at Centurion Club next month.

Rose will not be doing the same but the former US Open champion and Olympic gold medallist said he respects Westwood’s opinion and himself played in the Saudi International for two of the three years it was part of the DP World Tour schedule.

“Golf is noisy at the moment and there’s a huge cat amongst the pigeons,” Rose told the PA news agency at the launch of an academy he has established alongside American Golf which aims to get five million people into the sport for the first time.

“It’s going to suit a lot of people and it’s also going to possibly divide a lot of people. It depends on where they are with their thinking, the moment they are in their career or their needs as a family or as a person.

“Everyone has a different attitude towards it. I saw Lee’s comments and respect them. I know where he’s at and can see where’s coming from.

Justin Rose
Justin Rose wants to win more major titles to add to his US Open victory in 2013 (Steven Paston/PA)

“For me right now I’m just focused on my childhood goals that I haven’t yet achieved and that for me means staying out of trouble I suppose and being able to play and compete in the events that I want to compete in.

“There’s a lot of unknowns at the moment, it’s very much going to be waiting to see how it’s all dealt with.

“The LIV league is not the only show in town, the PGL (Premier Golf League) is still rumbling away. It’s noisy right now, there’s a lot of stuff to get through and I think everyone is a little confused by it all.”

