US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 4:20 pm
The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun/AP)
The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun/AP)

A superyacht that American authorities say is owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized in Fiji, the US Justice Department has announced.

A judge in Fiji earlier this week permitted US authorities to seize the yacht Amadea — worth 325 million dollars (£263 million) — but also put his order temporarily on hold while defence lawyers mounted a challenge.

The Justice Department said authorities in Fiji, acting at the request of the United States, have now served a search warrant freezing the yacht, which had earlier been prevented from leaving the South Pacific nation.

American officials say the 348-foot vessel belongs to Suleiman Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician who was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in 2018 and has faced further censure from Canada, Europe, Britain and other nations after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mr Kerimov made a fortune investing in Russian gold producer Polyus, with Forbes magazine putting his net worth at 14.5 billion dollars (£11.7 billion).

Defence lawyers claimed the yacht belongs to another Russian oligarch.

Boat captain Emosi Dawai looks at the superyacht Amadea where it is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji
Boat captain Emosi Dawai looks at the superyacht Amadea where it is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun/AP)

In an application in support of the search warrant, an FBI agent wrote that there was probable cause to believe that Mr Kerimov has owned the Amadea since 2021.

The vessel, which is flagged in the Cayman Islands, turned off its automated information system on February 24 – the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The Justice Department said the seizure was co-ordinated by its KleptoCapture task force, which was created in March to seize assets belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

In April, the Justice Department seized a 254-foot yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, attorney general Merrick Garland said the latest seizure “should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate US laws”.

He added: “And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime.”

The Justice Department said the yacht is now in Lautoka, Fiji.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal